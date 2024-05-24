Featured

Gnani witches camp inmates supported with food items

Mohammed Fugu May - 24 - 2024 , 17:03

Development Bank Ghana (DBG), a development financial institution, has presented assorted food items to inmates of the Gnani alleged witches camp in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region as part of activities to mark this year’s Mothers’ Day celebration.

Advertisement

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, canned tomatoes, drinks, among others. The gesture by the financial institution formed part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable in society.

Presenting the items to the inmates at the camp, the Head of CSR at DBG, Barbara Anawonu Wricketts, said the gesture was to show love to the inmates and remind them that they were not alone.

She said the items would help alleviate the plight of the vulnerable and lessen the burden on the caretakers of the camp. She indicated that the visit to the camp also afforded them the opportunity to interact with the inmates and understand their challenges, to enable the bank to make deliberate efforts to assist them.

Ms Wricketts reiterated the bank’s commitment to continue to assist the women to improve on their living conditions.

Gratitude

The Caretaker of the camp, Alhassan Shei, thanked the bank for the gesture and said it would go a long way to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable women. He, however, appealed for more support for the women to improve their living conditions.

Barbara Anawonu Wricketts (left), Head of CSR at DBG, presenting food items to an inmate

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Daily Graphic thanked the bank for the support and said the food items would sustain them for some time.

Writer’s email: [email protected]