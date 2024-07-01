GIZ, EU support Labour Ministry

Mary Anane-Amponsah Jul - 01 - 2024 , 09:57

The German International Development Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the European Union (EU), has presented five pickup vehicles, furniture, office and IT equipment to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

The presentation, through the Joint Action for Jobs, Migration and Development project, is to improve employment in the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East and Greater Accra regions.

The vehicles and equipment are to help improve workplace quality and service delivery at 20 public employment centres to deepen the labour department's capacity to support job seekers and employers.

They would also facilitate career guidance and counselling sessions to create a more conducive environment for both staff and clients.

Additionally, the refurbishments are to enhance the overall functionality and aesthetics of the public employment centres to promote a professional and welcoming atmosphere.

GIZ commitment

The coordinator, GIZ Ghana’s Sustainable Economic Cluster, Wilhelm Hugo, said the handover ceremony marked a pivotal moment in the collaborative efforts of GIZ and EU to enhance employment in the country.

The German government, he said, was committed to supporting the labour department to deliver efficient and effective employment services as a way of enhancing the operational capabilities of the department, and promoting employment opportunities and economic growth across the country.

“This initiative demonstrates our strong partnership and shared vision for a robust labour market where every job seeker has the support they need to succeed. We believe these efforts will pave the way for sustainable development and prosperity for all Ghanaians," he said.

Mr Hugo said the initiative was part of a broader strategy to build in-house capacity within the Ghanaian labour administration, ensuring sustainability and continuity beyond the project cycle.

He said by equipping the Labour Department with those essential tools, the project aimed to create a more dynamic and responsive employment service framework.

Gratitude

The sector Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the German Development Cooperation and the EU for partnering the ministry to enhance employment services across the country.

“The support will greatly enhance our operational efficiency, enabling us to better serve the needs of both workers and employers,” the minister said.

He called on the staff to use the vehicles for the purpose for which they had been provided, and further tasked them to ensure a proper maintenance culture for the items.