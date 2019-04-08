Ghanaian,Chinese paintings on display at ‘Silk Road Exhibition’

A collection of Ghanaian and Chinese paintings was on display at the maiden ‘Silk Road Language and Art Exhibition’ in Accra last Saturday.
The exhibition, organised by Greenhouse International Development Ghana Limited, was aimed at promoting cultural exchange between China and Ghana.
It was also in response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative aimed at strengthening its connectivity with the rest of the world.
The Belt and Road Initiative was introduced by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, in 2013 to help build connectivity with countries through strengthening the coordination of infrastructure, encourage the development of soft infrastructure such as improving financial integration and strengthening cultural exchanges and tourism.
Event
The Chinese Behavioural Law Society and the Chinese Academy of Culture co-hosted the event, under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana.
In attendance were the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang; Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Mr Edward Boateng; the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi; the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Albert Yankey; the President of Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, Mr Tang Hong and some representatives of the Sinohydro Group.
Opening
Prior to the opening ceremony, the First Lady, together with other dignitaries, had inspected the paintings on display at the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Majority of the Ghanaian paintings that were displayed portrayed local market settings, while the Chinese paintings showed radiant flowery plants, lush landscapes and portraits of Chinese personalities.
Live Chinese paintings were also demonstrated, which excited the guests and personalities at the event.
Presentations
The high point of the inspection was the auctioning of six paintings by six renowned Chinese painters which yielded GH¢180,000, GH¢100,000 of which was donated to the Rebecca Foundation, together with a portrait of her and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Chinese paintings were also presented to Dr Iddi, Mr Boateng and other Ghanaian dignitaries, after which Mrs Akufo-Addo and Mr Wang formally opened the exhibition.
The exhibition was held for two days at the Confucius Institute and moves to the Tang Palace Hotel at Roman Ridge today.
Cultural exchanges
The First Lady, in her remarks, called on Ghanaian and Chinese artists to improve trade and cultural exchanges through the Belt Road Initiative.
She said the ancient Silk Road in China embodied the spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning and benefit in which Ghana shared.
“Ghana joined the Belt and Road Initiative when President Akufo-Addo visited China last year. We are glad to see the early results of that cooperation, especially in the areas of infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.
Mutual relations
Mr Wang, in his remarks, said the exhibition was part of efforts by China to enhance mutual relations with Ghana.
“China-Ghana relations are not only about economic development but cover all the areas.
The exhibition will help strengthen understanding and relations in the area of culture and this is a vivid example of culture exchange,” he said.
Creative Art Act
Mr Iddi, outlining plans for the creative arts industry, said President Akufo-Addo had created the Creative Arts Council, adding that the Cabinet had also approved the Creative Arts Bill.
“When passed into law, it will establish the Creative Arts Fund that will create opportunities for practitioners in the industry to source funding to support their activities,” he said.
Mr Iddi also said through an initiative of the First Lady, the Chinese Embassy had agreed to renovate the National Theatre of Ghana, which turned 25 years this year.
Ghanaian,Chinese paintings on display at ‘Silk Road Exhibition’
A collection of Ghanaian and Chinese paintings was on display at the maiden ‘Silk Road Language and Art Exhibition’ in Accra last Saturday.