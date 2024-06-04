Next article: More than 2000 pilgrims from Northern Ghana arrive in Jedda for 2024 Hajj

2024 Ghana Urban forum opens in Accra

Gertrude Ankah Jun - 04 - 2024 , 13:40

A two-day forum to deliberate critical urban issues affecting Ghanaian cities opened in Accra on Tuesday, June 4.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, the Ghana Urban Forum is on the theme: “Nurturing Roots, Growing Futures: Combining Policies and Partnerships for Urban Resilience and Transformation".

The Director for Local Governance and Decentralization at the ministry, Samuel Seth Passah in an interview ahead of the programme said the forum is considered one of the premier platforms for addressing urban development and management issues, which can inform the design of future programs and projects.

He added that the forum aims to foster effective partnerships and strengthen inter-sectoral collaboration to ensure collective progress as a nation.

He further stated that ''the two-day event will also focus on defining urban areas. The goal is that by the end of the forum, all issues will be thoroughly examined, and Ministries and Departments will be able to track the performance of their various programs and projects in response to the discussions'', the Director posited.