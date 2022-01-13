Ghana, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties

Ghana and Saudi Arabia have resolved to deepen trade and investment ties between them.
The two countries firmed up their long-standing bilateral relations in Accra yesterday when Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, received a “special letter” from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farban Al Saud.
The letter was delivered by the Charge d'Affaires of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Accra, Mr. Saeed Al Baker.
Trade, investment
Ms. Botchwey said considering the strong relations that existed between the two countries, there was the need for them to explore opportunities in the areas of trade and investment.
She said when Ghana participated in the ‘Saudi Expo’, it would offer the country an opportunity to court Saudi investors.
"It is something we have worked on for a very long time and we are hoping that we can make a lot of progress on it," she added.
The Saudi Food Expo 2022, the biggest food, beverage and hospitality fair on Saudi Arabia's business calendar, is slated for the capital city of the Kingdom, Riyadh, from February 20 to 23, 2022.
According to the minister, Saudi Arabia was a very important friend of Ghana, and that Ghana had recognised the invitation to participate in the expo.
Gratitude
For his part, Mr. Al Baker expressed gratitude to Ms. Botchwey for the warm hospitality.
He described the Saudi Food Expo 2022 as the biggest food, beverage and hospitality fair on the Saudi business calendar.