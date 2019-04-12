Ghana Int. Women’s Club donates to HelpAge Ghana

The Ghana International Women’s Club (GIWC) has donated assorted items worth GH¢70,000 to 50 members of HelpAge Ghana in Accra, as part of the club’s Easter welfare celebration.
The items included used clothing, fabrics, drugs and food items.
They also registered the members for free onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
Neglect
The President of the club, Mrs Jacqui Ahomka-Lindsay, stated that the aged in society mostly found it difficult getting food and medical care, due to neglect from family members.
She said it was due to this that the club had taken it upon itself to make some donations to them, adding that “these people have taken care and supported us when we were younger and we also need to reciprocate that offer.
If we abandon them, we will also get to their age one day and our families will do same to us.”
Appreciation
HelpAge Ghana, which is a care centre, serves as advocacy for the aged in Ghana by supporting them and promoting their interests.
The Administrator and Media Coordinator of the care centre, Ms Ethel Boakye, commended the women for their support, indicating that it came at the time they needed it most.
She said most of the old people who were under their care were mostly ignored by their families for which reason most of them were finding it difficult getting basic needs such as food and medical care.
The Health Post Nurse at the care centre, Mrs Vivian Schandorf, also appealed to family members to support and provide care for their aged members, she stated that “they are our own and part of us, who should take care of them if we neglect them? We must not tag them as inferior because they are weak ”.