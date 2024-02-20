Ghana Air Force showcases flight demonstration

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 20 - 2024 , 06:41

The Ghana Air Force has organised a static display and flight demonstration to showcase the agility and performance of its aircraft as well as the flexibility and capabilities of the military pilots.

The event, which took place at the Air Force Base in Accra yesterday, had seven aircraft on display, including the MI 171 SH, Z 9 and the K8.

Also, there was a display of the A-29 Super Tuncano Static jet which was brought to Ghana through a collaboration among the Ghana Air Force, Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) and Embraer Defence and Security to provide a platform for negotiations and future acquisition.

Ghana Air Force jetfighter pilot, Squadron Leader Reginald Kenney, joined forces with his Brazillian counterpart, Colonel Ferreira Botelho, to treat patrons to an exciting display of the features and potential of the Brazilian-made Tuncano Static jet to the country’s airspace.

Dignitaries at the event were the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, a member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, as well as the military high command.

Jet display

The first to take flight was the A-29 Super Tuncano Static jet which is a turboprop aircraft designed for light attack, counter-insurgency and reconnaissance missions.

It conducted an air-to-ground simulation that served a multiple purposes, including military training, mission planning, tactics evaluation and equipment testing.

It manoeuvred with agility and finesse, executing high-G turns, sharper turns than normal while the aircraft lost a substantial amount of speed, and low-level passes demonstrating its versatility and responsiveness in dynamic combat environments.

Some of the A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

From strafing runs to simulated strafing, the A-29 showcased its ability to deliver devastating firepower while maintaining superior situational awareness.

Right after it landed, other aircraft also took off in a trail formation with three K8 jets flying very close together and at nearly identical altitudes, resulting in an extremely tight formation.

More daring manoeuvres followed as the jets split into pairs, banking sharply and tumbling upside down in unison, showcasing their exceptional agility.

These daring moves electrified the crowd who gasped and cheered as the pilots pushed the cutting-edge jets to their limits.

Building a smart Airforce

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Fredrick Asare Kwasi Bekoe, said the demonstration was in line with his vision to build a smart Air Force capable of defending the country’s territorial air space against any threat and deliver Air Power effectively and efficiently for national development while enhancing the welfare of Airmen.

Additionally, he said it was very timely as it gave the force the opportunity to critically consider the Super Tucano aircraft as an appropriate offensive platform to enhance its deterrent and offensive posture within the sub-region.

He said the Super Tucano aircraft was a light attack, combat proven and reconnaissance aircraft used in most Air Forces worldwide.

He said it was known for its rugged and durable design allowing it to operate from unimproved runways and forward operating bases with target sensors and precision guided munitions.

“The Super Tucano, therefore, has the potential of enhancing Ghana Air Force's counter insurgency and counter terrorism drive to safeguard our borders and also deal with piracy issues in our maritime domain,” Air Vice Marshal Bekoe said.

He, therefore, expressed his appreciation to the SNC and Embraer Defence for accepting to put up the display.

Efforts in counter- terrorism

The Minister of Defence said the prevailing security landscape within the sub-region underscored the need for nations, including Ghana, to prioritise efforts to counter-terrorism and various forms of asymmetric warfare.

Drawing insights from experiences in Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine, he said it was evident that airpower confered a crucial asymmetric advantage, capable of decisively impacting engagements, where adversaries possessed advantages in other domains..

Mr Nitiwul said he was pleased to witness the partnership between the Ghana Air Force, the SNC and the Embraer Defence and Security, as they worked together to align the objectives for future cooperation.