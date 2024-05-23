Ghacem donates 13,840 cement bags to education, health institutions

The Ghacem Cement Foundation has presented 13,840 bags of cement to health and educational institutions in the southern sector of the country.

The foundation has also earmarked 9,850 bags to be presented to other institutions in the northern part of the country. The donations, which are valued at over GH¢2.3 million, are part of an annual exercise by the foundation which has so far given out more than 700,000 bags of cement to needy institutions in the educational and health sectors for the construction of school and hospital blocks in the country.

At the 2023/2024 edition of the donation in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, for the southern sector, the Chairman of the foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, said the dilapidated nature of some schools and hospitals in deprived communities in the country informed the birth of the foundation.

He said the foundation was supporting other special projects such as the construction of a cancer unit for children at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, adding “The project has begun and it is progressing well”.

Pillar of support

The Commercial Director of Ghacem, Kwasi Kyere, said the company understands the profound impact of building strong and resilient communities, and for over 57 years, strived to be a pillar of support and growth in the country.

He said the company was committed to continuing on that path of support and development by enhancing its corporate social responsibility (CSR) with other novel activities such as partnership with the Department of Physics of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on a sponsored research project to improve the radio-mechanical shielding properties of Ghacem products.

Mr Kyere also mentioned the Ghacem Mobile Academy which trains clients in the country on the usage of cement for optimum output. For her part, a council member of the foundation, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, said: “As council members we will continue to support and educate the public on the correct criteria for application and hope they in turn use the cement for the intended purposes when their application is honoured.”

The foundation was set up in 2002 to assist in the infrastructural development of health and educational institutions in deprived communities of the country.

Beneficiaries

Some of the beneficiaries in the southern sector include Apimpoa Islamic Basic School, Koforidua; Asafo Health Centre, Agona; Somanya R. C. JHS; Madina S. D. A. School; Ayikuma Methodist Basic Sch., Dodowa; Salvation Preparatory School, Dansoman, and the Beckleys Maternity Home, Kpando.

Others are the King of Kings School Complex, Tsito; the Vehem Mawunyo Int. Sch., Dzodze; Komuaman B/C School, Hohoe, and the Adaase Church of Christ School.