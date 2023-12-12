Genser Energy supports Prestea road rehabilitation

Daily Graphic Dec - 12 - 2023 , 06:39

Genser Energy has donated 12,000 litres of fuel and equipment assistance worth GHȼ160,000 to support the rehabilitation of the Bogoso-Prestea road.

The Bogoso-Prestea road has deteriorated because of the movement of heavy duty vehicles that ply the road.

Responding to the appeal of the Prestea Himan Traditional Council and the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly (PHVMA), Genser Energy has stepped forward to support the community in which it operates.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the fuel to the contractor, Genser Energy's, Issah Mohammed noted "As a community member ourselves through our Gas Comditioning Plant operations, we recognise the positive impact this rehabilitation project will have in the short and long term”.

The GCP Project is located at Prestea and within the jurisdiction of the Prestea Himan Traditional Council.

Deployed

He said since the inception of the project, Genser Energy had deployed best business practices working closely with the traditional council to address land-related issues and ensuring fair compensation for farmers while actively engaging the community on development projects.

The Chief of Himan Stool, Nana Nteboah Prah IV, hailed the timely donation, noting that the deteriorated road network had hampered economic and social activities for far too long.

"We are grateful for Genser Energy's support which would go a long way in improving livelihoods and community well-being," he stated.

Present to receive the donation were representatives from the Prestea Himan Traditional Council, Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, New Prestea Movement advocacy group and LOCUMS association of local contractors.