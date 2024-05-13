GEC provides skills training for 40 young people

Edna Salvo-Kotey May - 13 - 2024 , 10:06

The Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development (GEC) has held a closeout and handover session for 40 young people who participated in a four-month gender digital photography, videography, drone piloting and graphic design training.

Advertisement

The objective of the training was to scale up female participation in male-dominated sectors, as well as train and set up returned migrants and vulnerable local populations in readily available demand-driven vocational trade areas.

In addition to the skills training, GEC presented the 40 beneficiaries with startup equipment including laptops, printers, cameras, speed lights, memory cards, soft-box, and tripod stands.

The centre will also offer advice and help people to receive qualifications through upskilling or vocational training.

Tackling youth unemployment

Speaking at the closeout ceremony, the Head of the centre, Andreas Berding, said the GEC was delighted to support the government to tackle youth unemployment. He explained that with the training, the centre, which is sponsored by the German International Cooperation (GIZ), sought to support young people to develop career perspectives in fast-growing and demand-driven sectors.

Mr Berding said with support from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU), the centre, in the last six years, had supported the creation of more than 18,000 jobs for both low-and-medium skilled returned migrants, as well as unemployed local population.

He admonished participants to make good use of the skills gained, saying: “The benefits of a demand-driven vocational training such as this one that you have undertaken can be enormous.

Not only in view to relevant skills that you may have learned but also to be able to become your own boss, to become self-reliant and to provide employment for other people too.

“Digital photography has become very lucrative and competitive business in Ghana. As youth unemployment continues to rise, many young people have found good business in the art of photography,” Mr Berding stated.

Background

Since its inception in 2017, GEC, in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, has provided essential skills training in various technical and vocational areas and business start-up support to more than 11,000 people, including returned migrants and vulnerable groups such as women and persons living with disabilities. The centre has also mediated about 6836 persons into employment.

The GEC, which is an initiative of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is implemented by GIZ, and co-funded by the EU.