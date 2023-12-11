Foundation provides Ayigbe Town with potable water

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Dec - 11 - 2023 , 06:59

The Nana Adjei Kyerema Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has provided a mechanised borehole for the Ayigbe community, a farming community in the Atiwa East District in the Eastern Region.

The foundation, which is based in Greater Accra, but working in the Atiwa East District is dedicated to the welfare of children and the vulnerable in society.

The people of Ayigbe Town approached the foundation to provide them with potable water because their only source of drinking water, the Birim River, had been polluted due to the activities of illegal miners popularly known as galamseyers.

At a short ceremony to officially inaugurate the water facility on December 3, the Founder of the foundation, Nana Adjei Kyerema, said it was very necessary for his organisation to come to their aid.

He said looking at the devastating impact of illegal mining on the community, especially on their only source of drinking water, the foundation thought it right to provide potable water to ease their suffering.

He said it was also to ensure that the inhabitants had safe drinking water for free.

Committee

Nana Kyerema asked the community leaders to set up a committee to take care of the facility to prolong its lifespan.

A resident of the town, Christiana Adade, told the Daily Graphic that since the galamseyers had polluted the Birim River, they had to buy sachet water, draw water from wells or rely on rain water for their domestic use.

She said the struggle for water had become the biggest challenge for the people and that had taken a toll on their finances.

She said while thinking about what to eat and feed the family, she had to also think about buying water for the purposes of washing clothes and dishes.

She said the provision of the facility had come at the appropriate time, since the harmattan season would soon begin.

The Chief of Anyinam, Barima Okogyeabusua Banning said illegal miners had polluted their main source of drinking water, the Birim River making the water source unsafe.

Barima Banning thanked the donor for his timely intervention and said it would enable them to have safe drinking water at all times.