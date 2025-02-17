FirstBank gives customers taste of love

Daily Graphic Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

In a heartfelt celebration of Valentine’s Day, FirstBank Ghana distributed chocolates to its dedicated staff and valued customers at all branches nationwide.

This cherished tradition not only symbolises love and appreciation but also strengthens the bank's commitment to nurturing strong relationships within the community.

For many years, FirstBank celebrated Valentine’s Day by expressing gratitude to its employees and customers through thoughtful gestures. Last year, the celebration included a blood donation exercise in partnership with the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Foundation, demonstrating the bank's dedication to giving back to the community.

This year, the tradition continued with the delightful sharing of chocolates, ensuring that everyone felt the warmth of appreciation.

The Head of Retail Banking at FirstBank, Allen Quaye, commenting on the celebrations, said: “Our Valentine’s Day celebrations are a cherished tradition at FirstBank.

We believe in the power of love and appreciation, and this special day provided us with an opportunity to express our gratitude to our customers, who are the heart and soul of our business.

By sharing chocolates with our staff and customers, we aimed to bring joy and warmth to all, reminding them of their importance to us.”

The chocolates were available at all FirstBank branches, allowing customers to indulge in a sweet treat while engaging with the bank’s dedicated staff.

This gesture aimed to create a sense of community and connection, reinforcing the bonds that FirstBank has cultivated over the years.

The Country Team Lead for Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, Enoch Vanderpuye, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s celebration, saying,

“Valentine’s Day is about more than just romantic love; it is about showing appreciation to those who matter most in our lives. At FirstBank, our customers and staff are integral to our success, and this initiative allowed us to celebrate them.

We were excited to share this moment of joy and gratitude with everyone who walked through our doors.”

The Valentine’s Day celebration at FirstBank was a testament to the bank’s ongoing commitment to creating a culture of appreciation and support.

By recognising the contributions of its staff and the loyalty of its customers, FirstBank aimed to strengthen its relationships within the community and promote a positive banking experience.

In addition to the chocolate distribution, FirstBank encouraged its customers to participate in its ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing customer engagement and financial literacy.

The bank remained dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions that cater for the diverse needs of its clientele.

As FirstBank Ghana celebrated this special day, it invited everyone to join in the festivities and experience the love and appreciation that defines the bank’s ethos.

The sharing of chocolates was just one of the ways FirstBank expressed its gratitude, and the bank looked forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.

FirstBank Ghana is part of the First Bank Group of Nigeria Limited, which celebrated its 130th anniversary last year.

The group operates in Nigeria, DRC, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Senegal, the United Kingdom and China.