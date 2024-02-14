Previous article: Halt Medical Physics programme at CK Tedam University - Society for Medical Physics charges GTEC, others

First National Bank achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Robust Data Security

Daily Graphic Feb - 14 - 2024 , 04:43

First National Bank has achieved the prestigious International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001:2022 certification for implementing a comprehensive system for managing and dealing with data security risks.

As an international standard organisation, the ISO/IEC 27001 sets the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification requires a rigorous and thorough assessment of an organisation's information security management processes.

First National Bank’s attainment of this certification underscores the bank's commitment to protecting its customers' information and setting a benchmark for excellence in Ghana’s financial industry.

Presenting the certificate to the bank, Nii Abeka Gyeshie, the ISO27001 Certification Auditor, commended First National Bank for leading with example. He encouraged the bank to continually improve its ISMS through regular audits, reviews and updates.

Overall, First National Bank has implemented numerous controls and systems to manage risks related to data security, in line with all the best practices and principles enshrined in the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Standard.

The implication is that First National Bank is well-prepared to navigate the challenges and uphold its reputation as a secure and trustworthy financial institution.

Warren Adams, Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank, Ghana, explained that in an era where data breaches and cyber threats are on the rise, the importance of securing sensitive information cannot be overstated.

“Banks like ours handle vast amounts of sensitive data and we recognise the paramount importance of safeguarding our customers' information,” Mr Adams said.

“The decision to pursue ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a strategic move to elevate our commitment to data security.

This certification goes beyond a mere compliance checklist.

It demonstrates our proactive stance in identifying, assessing and mitigating risks associated with information security.”

He explained further that First National Bank recognises that human error is a common factor in security incidents, so it has invested in training programmes to enhance employees' awareness of security best practices.

“Our focus remains being better positioned to maintain operational resilience, even in the face of evolving cyber threats, thanks to the proactive measures we have,” Mr Adams said.