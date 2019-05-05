Fire guts Land Valuation office in Sekondi (VIDEO)

Fire guts Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands and Land Valuation Division in Sekondi.
The entire building, which is more than 100 years old, is being consumed by the Sunday morning fire outbreak.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known but personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have responded to the distress call and are battling the fire.
A lot of records and other vital documents are in the building.
More to follow....