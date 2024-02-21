Fiifi Mensah to be buried Saturday

Daily Graphic Feb - 21 - 2024 , 05:55

A former Chief sub-editor of the Daily Graphic, Fiifi Mensah, who passed away on November 6, 2023, at the 37 Military Hospital will be buried on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the New Aplaku Cemetery in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

This is after funeral rites at his residence, House Number 226, Block Factory Top at New Aplaku, near Weija.

There will be a thanksgiving service at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Special Assembly, Block Factory, New Aplaku on February 25, 2024.

Fiifi Mensah, also known as Uncle Fii or Sea Man, passed away after a short illness at the age of 68.

He is survived by a widow, Cynthia Duodu and nine children — Paa Kwesi Mensah (lnchaban), Kojo Mensah (Community 4 Tema), Maame Efua Kuramah Mensah (Tema), Joseph Joojo Mensah (Student, Takoradi Technical University), Lucy Aba Ahema Mensah (MTN, Kasoa), Nana Efua Mensah (Student, Takoradi Senior High School), Ama Adekese Mensah and Nhyira Akua Mensah (Students, TrustWell Preparatory Schools, West Hills City, Weija) and Angelina Aba Ackon (NCCE, Kasoa).

He also had three grandchildren — Blessing Mensah, Adalyn Mensah and Lord-Cyrus Adjei.

Employment

Before his retirement as a sub-editor, Fiifi Mensah, who was a product of the Fijai Senior High School and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), worked with the Graphic Communications Group Ltd for 33 years.

He was employed as a reporter with the then Graphic Corporation to work with the Daily Graphic on January 1, 1983, a year after he left the GIJ in 1982.

After 33 years of dutifully working for Graphic, Fiifi Mensah brought the curtains down on his career as a journalist on August 1, 2016, proceeding on compulsory retirement.