Fighting LGBTQI+ propaganda: Coalition extends advocacy to senior high schools

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 19 - 2023 , 07:42

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has extended its advocacy to all senior high schools (SHS) in the country using dance, music, drama and poetry to educate students about the dos and don'ts of the LGBTQI+ phenomenon.

That, it said, was to deal with the propaganda, half-truths and lies the LGBTQI+ movement had been using to rope in youngsters into its fold.

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, said the strategy of the movement had been from cradle to grave, hence the coalition's advocacy in the schools to target the young ones.

Advocacy

"God has been good to us and our advocacy is working.

We also have educational programmes in the schools known as a Comprehensive Schools Sexuality Evangelism Programme.

We do seminars for guidance and counselling officers, we have youth prayer services all over the country in all the primary schools," he said, and added that “We have actually launched family values theatre season in all the second cycle institutions.”

Mr Foh-Amoaning made this known at the 10th anniversary celebrations of the coalition in Accra yesterday during which there was a cutting of the anniversary cake.

Not hate bill

Mr Foh-Amoaning said the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 that was currently at the consideration stage in Parliament, was not a hate bill.

“So, if you see in the bill, there is the demand for care, treatment and support and you would understand that this is what the coalition is about.

“We are not about hating people or beating people.

It is about bringing solution to the problem and enlightenment,” he said.

The anniversary event, he explained was also aimed at educating the media about the LGBTQI+ phenomenon and then the solution it had proposed.

Mr Foh-Amoaning said the coalition was affiliated to the World Congress of Families and then the UN Family Caucus with lots of international friends.

He said the coalition was not being pushed by the West and thus dictating the pace on how things should be done.

In a presentation on Health Science and other medical implications of the LGBTQI+ lifestyle and the holistic sexual therapy system of the coalition, a medical doctor and clinical psychologist, Dr Isaac Arthur, said the health implications for persons engaged in homosexuality was dire.

He said, for instance, anal-related issues were very high.

“HIV/AIDS is a major problem in that population,” he said.

On the way forward, he said there was the need for people to feed on the right information.

“At best, be scientific and don’t be sentimental.

The moment you become sentimental, you are actually destroying your generation,” he said.

The immediate-past Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority, Prof. Akwasi Osei, said, among other things, that the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill was not a hate bill and that it was to put things in the right perspective to offer opportunity to people who needed help.

A former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina, who chaired the event, said the coalition was formed after realising that family values were being treaded upon.

“This tendency was actually affecting many young people.

Therefore, it became necessary that we come together and then see how we can help our young people as well as adults to continue to follow what we consider as proper human sexual rights and family values,” he said.