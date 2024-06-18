Fathers urged to adopt healthy lifestyles

Lydia Ezit Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

Panellists who graced The Mirror Father’s Day Buffet Lunch have called on fathers to adopt healthy lifestyles.

That, they said, would make it easier for them to be treated whenever they suffer from life-threatening diseases. " lt is difficult treating prostate cancer when you have other forms of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, "a Consultant Urologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Yaw Amoah, said.

The discussion was on the theme: “Fit father, healthy family — A day with daddy". The other panellist was the team doctor of the senior male national football team, Dr Prince Pambo, while the discussion was moderated by the Corporate Communications Manager of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd. (GCGL), Emmanuel Arthur.

The Mirror Father’s Day Buffet Lunch was organised by the GCGL and sponsored by Oak Plaza Hotel, Woodin, AshFoam Ghana and X Men Ghana. The ticketed event offered a platform for an intimate talk on men's health to build a generation of healthy responsible fathers in catering for the family.

Participants had the opportunity to ask questions and shared their views on how to become healthy responsible fathers. Some also shared fond memories of their fathers and how helpful they had been to them.

There were lucky dips, which saw winners take home prizes from sponsors such as Woodin, and vouchers from X Men Ghana.

Dr Amoah encouraged fathers not to panic when they were told that they had a prostate enlargement issue, saying, " prostate grows as you grow, that’s how God made it." "It starts growing by age 40. The mere fact that your prostate is enlarged doesn't mean you have a disease. When it gives you complications and makes it difficult for you to urinate that is when there's a problem and you need medical attention," he said.

He said every black man was at risk of prostate cancer and it was important to start screening for at least once a year after age 40, explaining that people whose fathers had the disease should commence screening at age 35.