Farmers urged to patronise locally produced organic compost

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has called on farmers to adopt the locally produced organic compost by Zoomlion Ghana Limited for their farms to boost crop yields in the country.
He expressed satisfaction about the private sector initiative to transform the industry and produce mass organic fertilizer led by the company amidst the global fertilizer shortage.
He said that based on this shortage, the government is quick to adopt the organic fertilizer manufactured and supplied by indigenous Ghanaian companies to salvage the fertilizer shortage problem.
The Minister made the call while speaking to journalists after a tour of the Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP).
He attributed the chemical fertilizer shortage worldwide to the Ukrainian and Russian upheavals and advised Ghanaian farmers to patronise the local products.
Mr Akoto earlier visited a liquid fertilizer plant in the Atwima Nwabiagya District and farmer groups in other parts of the Ashanti Region as part of his working visit to the region to assess progress and problems related to agriculture.
"I am also particularly impressed about the almost instantaneous demand for organic fertilizer in Ghana during my tour of the regions" the said touring the tour.
He added that government will subsidise organic fertilizer and increase the threshold given to local companies to supply organic fertilizer accordingly.
KCARP
KCARP a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited under the Environment and Sanitation Cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) is projected to be the biggest of its kind in Africa.
It receives all kinds of waste, processes it to produce quality and efficient organic fertilizer and recycles the plastics into useable products such as waste bins, tables, chairs and different kinds of containers for storage purposes.
For his part, the Communication and Corporate Affairs Manager of KCARP, Mr. Eugine Amoh-Asamoa said KCARP alone produces over 3,000 (25kgs bags) a day, adding that 35,000 bags are produced weekly.
He said the fertilizer produced by KCARP is highly potent and enriched by natural nutrients to help the nation produce more organic food and vegetables for consumption.
He assured the Minister of the company's readiness to increase production once the demand has improved.
Zoomlion is currently constructing the IRECOP concept in all 16 regions which are at various stages of completion. These plants will all produce organic fertilizer for the farmers and recycle plastics to improve the sanitation situation in the regions.
Two different plants are operational in Accra, one in Kumasi while Goaso, Takoradi and Oti are at test operations levels.