Fair Wages Commission supports Dzorwulu Special School

Diana Mensah Jan - 29 - 2024 , 08:21

­The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has donated GH¢20,000 to the Dzorwulu Special School.

The donation, to assist the smooth running of the school and the upkeep of the children at the facility comprised an amount of GH¢10,000 and food items also worth GH¢10,000.

Food items were made up of seven bags of 25kg of rice, tins tomato paste, boxes of biscuits, packs of drinks, two gallon of 25 liters of cooking oil, 10 packs of bottle water and 24 containers of 1kg of Brown Sugar.

After the presentation, the management of the school led the members of the commission present, on a tour to the school.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Benjamin Arthur, who led a team from the Commission to make the presentation, said his outfit remains dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

Also, the commission was committed to supporting causes that foster positive change and inclusivity in the country.

“So this year, we decided to adopt the Dzorwulu Special School and put smiles on the faces of the children and the authorities.

So this is a contribution that staff and management made to come in to see our young ones and give them the necessary support,”he said.

Mr Arthur said the donation aimed at making a difference in the lives of the children at the school with the ultimate goal of helping them become active and integral members of society.

He commended the school for playing a critical role in society by offering specialised care to children who need special care and attention hence the need to support the school to execute its mandate.

Appreciation

The Headmaster of the school, Frederick Tetteh, thanked the commission for the gesture and for remembering the school in its scheme of work.

He said children were the future and, therefore, any support to help in their development was a step in the right direction.

He, therefore, called on individuals and other organisations to continually support the school in any little way they could.