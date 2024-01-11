Failatu ends Guinness World Record cooking marathon in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu Jan - 11 - 2024 , 08:46

After 10 days of intensive cooking and serving patrons with sumptuous meals, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak finally ended the fascinating Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest cooking marathon yesterday.

With a staggering 227 hours under her belt, she has surpassed the current record held by Irish Chef, Alan Fisher (119 hours and 57 minutes) as she awaits official confirmation from the GWR.

The culinary marathon which started on January 1, 2024, was expected to end on January 5, 2024, but was extended to January 10, 2024, due to her tenacity, resilience and kitchen prowess.

For the past 10 days, Chef Failatu had cooked a total of 156 different types of dishes to the admiration of all.

Out of the 2,864 plates served, 450 were served to orphanages, the homeless and less privileged in the metropolis while the remaining were enjoyed by the patrons.

A host of dignitaries, celebrities and influential people across the country thronged Tamale, the Northern regional capital to support the chef.

Among the dignitaries were the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare; former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, and former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

Euphoria

Beginning as a publicity stunt after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum completed her singing marathon in Accra, the Tamale-based chef's adventure gained more excitement and momentum when she surpassed Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci's record (93 hours) on the fifth day.

Fuelled by her desire to break and set a new record, Chef Faila never looked exhausted even as her cooking marathon came to an end.

What excited and charged her more often to the task, was the intermittent loud chants from the patrons " Faila we want some more, Faila we are hungry".

Vehicles and motorbikes parked at the venue of the event

The calm and reserved chef responded with beaming smiles and continued to show her culinary prowess.

The highest moment of the 10-day adventure was when the clock was ticking for her to put off her stoves on the last day. The energetic and emotionally strong chef could not help but break down with tears of joy.

Of all her support systems, one person who caught the attention of the public was her kitchen assistant, Chef Malik Eric, who was very dutiful and supported her throughout the journey.

His calmness, smiles and encouragement kept Failatu awake throughout the 10-day sleepless cooking marathon.

Mention must also be made of her husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, who was all over the place cheering her up.

The event was spiced up with the display of rich cultural and traditional heritage of the various ethnic groups in the north from the first day to the climax.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces also showed up in their numbers with their morale boosting 'jama' to support Chef Faila as her husband was one of them.

Business booming

Modern City Hotel, the venue for the event, had been filled to capacity with many patrons hanging around the premises ostensibly to catch a glimpse and express their solidarity with her.

On the back of all these, businesses were cashing in as some hawkers and companies had displayed their wares around the premises to attract buyers.

Hoteliers also made the most out of the event as many hotels in the metropolis were fully booked.

240-Hour target

Addressing the media after the event, the Team Manager, Mohammed Damba, said the plan as the marathon wore on was for her to cook for 240 hours but they took into consideration her health and that of her assistant chef.

"We are very proud of Chef Failatu and her assistant; they have done a good work in selling the country to the world," he said.

The Leader of the Medical Team, Dr Mariam Danladi, said although Chef Failatu and her assistant's health was very fine, they advised the discontinuation of the marathon for precautionary reasons.

She said throughout the programme she never had any health complication, stating "we have assessed her health after the 227 hours of cooking and everything is alright".

For his part, a Marketing Officer at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kennis Ateere, said the event had boosted tourism in the region, with people from far and near visiting the region in the past few days to enjoy the fancy.

Some of the patrons who spoke to the Daily Graphic lauded Chef Failatu for her resilience and commitment to clinching the remarkable feast.

"Faila has really made me proud for these past days, apart from marketing herself she has also put the region and the entire country on the world map," a resident, Adam Safia, said.