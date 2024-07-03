Establishment of ADB branches to satisfy customer needs — MD

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, has said the setting up of new branches of the bank was not only a broader vision to establish its footprint across the country, but also to satisfy customer needs.

“Over the past few years, ADB PLC embarked on an ambitious growth strategy, focusing on enhancing its service delivery, adopting innovative technologies and digital services, as well as expanding its brick and mortar branch network.

“This is to make banking more accessible to our customers and the general public as whole,” he said. The MD, who was speaking at the opening of the Ejisu branch of the bank in the Ashanti Region on Monday, added that “we are committed to leveraging digital platforms, as well as brick-and-mortar channels to bring banking closer to the doorstep of our cherished customers and the general public”.

The Ejisu branch is the 89th Network Location. The bank has 83 branches and six agencies in the country.

Significance

The acting General Manager of Retail Banking of ADB PLC, Frank Okyere-Adarkwa, also said that the bank would provide 360-degree services, including commercial and SME banking, trade financing, corporate banking, retail and consumer banking, among other services.

“The opening of the new branch is in line with our expansion strategy, and also in response to calls by our customers and other key stakeholders in Ejisu and its environs to extend our services to the area,” he said.



Deepening relations

For his part, the Area Manager in charge of Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, Felix Segu Eshun, said that the new branch would not only deepen banking relations with their valued customers, but also create an opportunity to reach other areas of the market to onboard potential customers.

He said market storms, sales activations, media and other stakeholder engagements, among others, have been rolled out as tactical activities to create top-of-mind-awareness (TOMA) of the new branch to support sales drive.