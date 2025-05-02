Previous article: GoldBod extends deadline for re-application for licences to May 21

EPA highlights dangers of noise pollution, offers prevention tips

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has cautioned the public about the harmful effects of noise pollution, and called for collective action to reduce excessive noise in the environment.

In a press statement to mark this year’s International Noise Awareness Day, commemorated globally on April 30, the EPA warned that prolonged exposure to high noise levels could lead to hearing loss and a range of health complications.

These, it said, included cardiovascular diseases, sleep disturbances, increased stress, anxiety, decreased concentration and productivity.

The statement also emphasised that children exposed to constant noise might suffer reduced intelligent quotients and difficulties with learning

The day, observed annually, aims to raise awareness about the impact of noise on human health and the ecosystem.

The theme for 2025 is; “Protect Your Hearing, Preserve Your Health,” which, according to the EPA, reinforces the need for individuals and institutions to adopt safer sound practices.

“It calls on individuals, institutions and communities to take deliberate steps to minimise noise exposure and adopt healthier sound practices,” the statement read.

Noise regulation

The EPA described noise pollution as the presence of excessive or disturbing sounds in the environment that can disrupt both human life and natural ecosystems.

As part of efforts to manage noise levels across the country, the EPA referenced the Ghana Standard for Health Protection: Requirements for Ambient Noise Control (GS 1222:2018).

It outlines permissible noise levels for different zones, including residential, commercial and industrial areas.

The Authority urged strict compliance with the standard and encouraged stakeholders to adopt best practices such as tuning down musical instruments, conducting regular maintenance on equipment, switching to quieter machines, installing noise barriers and locating noise-producing facilities away from residential areas.

Recommendations

It further advised against the use of loudspeakers in residential communities and discouraged the use of horns with jarring sounds, motorbikes with faulty exhaust pipes and noisy trucks.

The EPA also recommended tree planting as a natural way to reduce ambient noise.

“We caution religious bodies (particularly churches), entertainment centers and industrialists to comply with the prescribed noise limits, especially during early morning and late-night activities, to ensure that their activities do not compromise the peace, health and wellbeing of others in the community,” the statement said.

The EPA reiterated that ensuring a quieter and healthier environment was a shared responsibility and encouraged members of the public to report noise-related issues through its official channels.

“Let International Noise Awareness Day serve as a reminder that a quieter environment is essential for our wellbeing. Together, let’s protect our ears, preserve our health, and safeguard our environment,” the statement concluded.