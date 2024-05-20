Ensure proper registration of lands to avoid litigations — Fetteh family

Emmanuel Bonney May 20, 2024

The Head of the Abor Ewusi Twedan Royal Family of Gomoa Fetteh, Abusuapanyin Kofi Ahomka, has called on the Lands Commission Office in the Central Region, to ensure the proper demarcation of boundaries and registration of lands in Gomoa Fetteh.

That, he said, was to deal with the high incidence of land disputes and litigations in the area. At a press conference held at Gomoa Buduburam yesterday, the Abusuapanyin Ahomka said many of the land issues in Gomoa Fetteh could have been resolved or prevented, with accurate land registration.

"We have seen a lot of instances where certain issues could have been resolved or prevented if land registrations were properly done," he stated. The call is in response to numerous disputes over land ownership and boundaries, the most recent of which tragically resulted in the death of a soldier at Millennium City.

Abusuapanyin Ahomka also cited the prohibition of landguard activities in the area and emphasised their commitment to eradicating such illegalities with the assistance of the police.

"We will not sit back and allow bad people like land guards to tarnish the image of Gomoa Fetteh," he declared.

Foster development

Furthermore, he underscored the necessity to promote peace to foster development in Gomoa Fetteh. He also called for the cessation of unfounded allegations against Kwesi Alhaji, one of the sub-chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh, who has been instrumental in advancing development and maintaining peace in the area.

"Individuals tarnishing the image of Kwesi Alhaji must, as a matter of urgency, stop because Kwesi Alhaji has single-handedly promoted development within the area and, in collaboration with the police, helped maintain peace and order," he explained.

Peace

He said Kwesi Alhaji was a man of peace who abhorred all forms of illegalities, thereby making him a target of those involved in such activities. Abusuapanyin Ahomka, therefore, appealed to residents of Gomoa Fetteh to stay calm and be vigilant and report any suspected landguard activities to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

"We must all collaborate to ensure peace and stability in our community," he added.