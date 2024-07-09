Featured

Ensure peaceful succession to Leklebi stool — Asamoah-Boateng

Chris Nunoo Jul - 09 - 2024 , 05:57

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, has entreated the chiefs and people of the Leklebi Traditional Area in the Volta Region to ensure a smooth transition in the replacement of the late paramount chief of the area.

He said once that process was peacefully done, the ministry could also go ahead with the process to inaugurate the traditional council. “Usually when there is such transition to replace a paramount chief, there is all sorts of demands and that has been a major problem in the country, but I believe in your case, the children, family and the traditional council will sit down and ensure the proper thing is done so that we have a smooth transition,” the minister added.

Mr Asamoah-Boateng said these when the chiefs, family members and children of the late Paramount Chief of Leklebi Traditional Area in the Afadjato South Municipality in the Oti Region, Togbega Agboka VI, called on the minister at his office in Accra yesterday to inform him about the funeral arrangements of the late chief.

Togbega Agboka VI, whose funeral has been scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 4, this year, died in 2021, after reigning for 54 years. The delegation included the acting President of the Leklebi Traditional Council, Togbe Deh IV, a Divisional Chief of the Area, Togbe Atatsi V, the Queen mother, Mamaga Atove V and a linguist, Okyeame Gbogblo.

Eulogy

A Divisional Chief in the Area, Togbe Atatsi V, said they were saddened by the passing of their paramount chief. He eulogised the late chief, saying his influence transcended the boundaries of the traditional area.

The chief said Togbega Agboka was very passionate about infrastructure and social capital development in the area, leading to numerous achievements during his reign. He, therefore, expressed the hope that the whole nation would join the chiefs and people to accord their late chief a befitting funeral and burial.

Settlement of disputes

Mr Asamoah-Boateng said the ministry had since its inception been working on the quiet to settle chieftaincy disputes, adding that it had made a lot of inroads by reaching compromises.

The minister, on behalf of the government, expressed condolence to the family and people of the area, and assured them that his outfit would be represented at the funeral. He also said that his outfit would collaborate with the ministries of Communications and Digitalisation and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to help rectify the telecommunications challenges the people were facing in the area.

This was in response to concerns by the chiefs who appealed to the minister to help find solutions to their telecommunications challenges.

Background

The late Togbega Agboka was installed as the sixth Fiaga of the Leklebi Traditional Area in 1967. As a young professional teacher at the time, he served in various capacities and rose through the ranks to the grade of Assistant Director at the Ghana Education Service (GES) before he retired in the year 2000.

He was a member of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs from 1977 till he passed away in 2021. In the late 1970’s when the then Hohoe District Council was carved out of the then Kpando District, Togbega Agboka VI, who was a government appointee, became one of the pioneer councilors from 1979 to 1982.

He subsequently became a member of the District Town and Country Planning Committee. Togbega Agboka was also instrumental in the establishment and naming of the Afadzato South District when the Hohoe District Assembly was split into two.