Empowering customers: FirstBank's commitment to financial literacy

Daily Graphic May - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, FirstBank has emerged as a trailblazer in promoting financial literacy among its customers.

The bank's commitment to equipping individuals and businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive is a testament to its dedication to empowering its customers and fostering sustainable economic progress within the communities it serves.

FirstBank's commitment to financial education is shown through a range of initiatives. From informative webinars covering specialised SME clinics, the bank's efforts are designed to empower its customers.

Additionally, FirstBank offers personalised one-on-one engagements, forges partnerships with external stakeholders to deliver comprehensive education and training, and maintains dedicated help desks in branches where customers can receive assistance from knowledgeable staff.

Dedication

The Head of Retail Banking at FirstBank, Allen Quaye, underscored the Bank's dedication to this cause.

"At FirstBank, we recognise that financial literacy is not just a service, it is a vital tool for empowerment.

Our commitment goes beyond merely providing banking products; we aim to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape by offering these comprehensive educational resources,” he said.

FirstBank's dedication to financial literacy extends beyond individual empowerment; it plays a crucial role in promoting economic growth within communities.

By investing in the financial education of its customers, the bank is not only enhancing individual financial well-being but also contributing to the overall economic stability and growth of its stakeholders.

Approach

Through its comprehensive approach to financial literacy, FirstBank has established itself as a leader in empowering its customers, fostering financial awareness and driving sustainable economic progress.

This commitment to equipping individuals and businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive is a testament to FirstBank's dedication to its customers and the communities it serves.

To assess the effectiveness of its financial literacy programmes, FirstBank uses a variety of metrics.

These include low complaint levels, indicating better understanding and satisfaction, positive feedback from SMEs on the value of its clinics and increased use of financial products after programme engagement.

Other indicators are customer-base growth, stronger loyalty, ongoing feedback collection for programme improvement and improved credit understanding among customers who meet lending criteria.

“FirstBank strives to foster financial awareness, enhancing individual financial well-being and strengthening the economic fabric of the communities it serves,” Mr Quaye concluded.

FirstBank Ghana is part of the First Bank Group of Nigeria Limited, which celebrated its 130th anniversary last year.

The group operates in the U.K., Nigeria, DRC, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Senegal and China.