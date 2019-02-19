Editors pledge to focus on persons with disability issues in Ghana

The media has pledged to offer opportunities to engage more with persons with disabilities (PWDs) beyond their disability
.
The focus on issues on PWDs is also to help in accessing government interventions for them.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The pledge was made at a meeting with a select group of editors from southern Ghana, which was aimed at keeping the editors abreast with issues affecting vulnerable groups and help reinforce the need to assign airtime and space in the media for such content.
The meeting was
For two days, February 15th and 16th, 2019, 10 editors from select media houses in Greater Accra, Western, Eastern Central and Volta regions deliberated on how to set the agenda for PWD issues in Ghana and help to make the voices of PWDs added to the governance processes.
It was noted that a significant section of the population in Ghana who
In addition, it was observed that the media has not adequately provided the platform for the voices of vulnerable and excluded groups to be heard on policy formulation and implementation.
It was also noted that the Persons with Disability Act does not say anything about how the media should relate to PWDs or the nature of reportage on issues of disability in Ghana.
Section 7.5 of the National Media Policy is not explicit in its mandate to the media “to take cognizance of the vulnerability of children and promote the dignity of women as well as persons with disability in various ways”.
Studies also indicate that most media houses do not provide adequate coverage for disability issues and hardly engage PWDs beyond discussing their disabilities as opposed to engaging them to express their opinion on trending national issues.
Speaking at the event, the officer in charge of partnerships and resource
She said, “We have been left behind when there is the need to discuss topical issues but we are approached when someone makes a derogatory comment and the media needs our reaction. This shouldn’t be the case.”
Madam Mahmoud added that PWDs are making strides in other fields and these should not be described as “superhuman or beyond ordinary” as PWDs have the ability just as persons with no disability.
She highlighted the need to use right terminologies in addressing persons with disabilities, adding, “if you don’t know how to address a PWD, politely ask the person.”
The Director of Programmes at Penplusbytes, Jerry Sam urged the editors to give space to such pertinent social issues even though most media houses do not see them as having commercial value.
“Penplusbytes through this project seeks to amplify the voices of the vulnerable and we cannot achieve this without the media. You [editors] are the
Under the
A key outcome of the meeting was the development of a draft manual to guide media persons in reporting persons with disability issues in Ghana.