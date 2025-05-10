Edinaman SHS students appeal for support to solve challenges

May - 10 - 2025

Students of Edinaman Senior High School (SHS) at Elmina in the Central Region have appealed for urgent intervention to address critical challenges facing the school.

They made this appeal when the institution hosted its first-ever homecoming event recently.

The historic three-day homecoming event brought together old students of Edinaman SHS in a colourful celebration aimed at rekindling ties and mobilising support to tackle the school's numerous challenges.

Activities lined up for the event included a float through the principal streets of Elmina, an inspirational seminar for current students, a grand dinner, an interactive session between past and present students, a bonfire night, and various social activities that fostered a renewed sense of community.

Challenges

Speaking during the event, the head prefect, Benedicta Naana Amoanuwa Akyea, highlighted persistent electricity and water problems, which continued to affect academic work and the welfare of students.

The old students interacting with some of the students

“Sometimes, we spend a whole weekend without light and struggle to study at night using torchlights,” she said, expressing deep concern about the situation.

Ms Akyea also described a troubling water crisis on campus, explaining that students were often forced to walk to nearby communities to fetch water after long hours in class.

“It is really tiring. We are sometimes forced to sacrifice our siesta time just to search for water, which affects our rest and concentration in class," she explained.

She further pointed to the poor condition of facilities on campus, citing dilapidated dormitories, classrooms, and washrooms, as well as the need to repaint the school buildings.

She called on the government, alumni, and stakeholders to step in urgently to help address the issues.

A student in Form Two, Alberta Ofori, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, cited other challenges such as the lack of ICT equipment, poor internet connectivity, limited library resources, and insufficient laboratory facilities, which continued to hinder their ability to compete effectively with students from better-resourced schools.

Electricity

The Headmaster of the school, Ebenezer Obeng, confirmed the challenges highlighted by the students and provided further insight into the school's electricity difficulties.

The old students and current students did a walk through the streets of Elmina

He explained that Edinaman SHS operates on a prepaid electricity system, spending about GH¢ 4,000 weekly to keep the lights on in dormitories, classrooms, and the kitchen.

He said delays in government funding often left the school without power during the weekends.

"Because we depend on government funds to buy prepaid credits, there are times when the funds are delayed, especially during weekends.

When that happens, the students have no choice but to sleep and study in darkness until the following Monday," he said.

Mr Obeng revealed that in moments of desperation, students sometimes suggested contributing money to purchase prepaid credits, but such a move would contradict the rules governing the educational system.

He lamented that the lack of necessities such as electricity and water sometimes impacted negatively on students' enthusiasm and affected academic performance, discipline and morale.

Sanitation

He also raised concerns over poor sanitation facilities and the need to repaint the school to create a more conducive learning environment.

Despite the daunting challenges, Mr Obeng expressed optimism for greater heights, commending the alumni for their renewed commitment and enthusiasm, which he believed would drive a positive change for Edinaman SHS.

"I am truly encouraged by the turnout and the enthusiasm of our alumni," he said.

"With their support, we can turn things around.

Together, we will change the face of Edinaman for the betterment of both current and future generations," he said.

A teacher at Edinaman SHS, who also serves as the patron of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) and a member of the Homecoming Publicity Committee, Ernest Amoasi, emphasised that the homecoming was carefully planned to not only reunite past students, but also strengthen the bond among different year groups.

"The idea is to solidify the network of old students so that together, we can lift Edinaman to greater heights," he said.

"By working hand-in-hand, we can take on specific projects to tackle the many challenges confronting the school," he added.

As part of their contribution, the 2006-year group donated sports jerseys to the school to encourage sports development and promote a healthy, active lifestyle among students.

The successful maiden homecoming not only revived old memories but also ignited a collective resolve among the alumni to restore pride and excellence at the Edinaman Senior High School.