Dwamena-Aboagye gets UN top post

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 29 - 2024 , 07:12

A Ghanaian international public servant, Kwame Dwamena-Aboagye, has been promoted Director and Head of Field Office (HoFO), Political Affairs at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bentiu.

Mr Dwamena-Aboagye, who joined the UN 17 years ago, has a background in public service and local government administration.

He has earned a reputation at UNMISS for his remarkable mediation, negotiation and diplomatic skills, which he is said to have employed to avert and resolve several volatile and sensitive conflict situations in areas he has administered during his 17 years career with the UN Missions in both Sudan and South Sudan.

Visit to GHANBATT 11

Following his new appointment, Mr Dwamena­-Aboagye last Friday visited the Ghana Battalion 11 (GHANBATT) Headquarters in Bentiu.

In line with military regimentation and established protocols, the UNMISS Head of Field Office inspected a smartly turned-out parade at the Battalion headquarters.

He also interacted and familiarised himself with some key appointment holders of the GHANBATT.

Mr Dwamena­-Aboagye, who until his recent appointment was the HoFO for Rumbek in Sector West, commended the GHANBATT 11 on their professional collaboration with other UN agencies within the sector towards the attainment of the United Nations mandate.

He stated that his assumption of office as the Head of Field Office in Sector Unity was a chance for him to bring on board his years of experience to the benefit of UNMISS at large.

He also urged personnel of the battalion to continue to fly high the flag of Ghana in the discharge of their duties.

The Deputy Commanding Officer of UNMISS GHANBATT 11, Maj. Kwabena Owusu Nimako, on behalf of the Commanding Officer, Lt Col. Dominic Ampomah, welcomed Mr Dwamena­-Aboagye and expressed appreciation for the visit.

Experience

A former NDC Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman Constituency, who also once served as the District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman from 1988 to 1997, Mr Dwamena-Aboagye holds a Master’s degree in Conflictology from the University of Catalunya, Spain and a Postgraduate diploma in Armed Conflicts and Crisis Management from the same university.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Sunderland, UK and a Master of Public Administration from GIMPA.

Having worked in various capacities in Ghana as a consultant, lecturer, trainer, and mediator with public and civil society institutions, he joined the UN after his parliamentary career and employs his vast experience in community engagement and development to enhance the living conditions of local people, and actively contributes to conflict management, peace and security in South Sudan.