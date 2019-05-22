DVLA boss adjudged public sector CEO of the year

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, has been adjudged the Chief Executive (CEO) of the year (2019) for the Public Sector at the fourth Ghana CEO Excellence and Awards Summit held in Accra last Monday
The award was in recognition of the reforms he had brought to the DVLA through the application of people, process and technology.
A citation accompanying the award mentioned, among other things, the use of technology in the application/acquisition of driver’s licence and registration of vehicles electronically.
The event, an initiative of Ghana CEO Summit, was to honour and inspire business leaders who have successfully managed and transformed organisations in the public and private sectors.
It was also an occasion for entrepreneurs and exhibitors to showcase their products.
The latest award brought to three, the number of awards the DVLA had received in the last three months and 12 honours in less than two years.
VEEP happy
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour, acknowledged the role of digital transformation saying, it was the strategic driver of the economy.
He mentioned reforms at DVLA through the use of technology, the paperless system at the ports and mobile interoperability as some of the benefits technology had brought to the nation since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took office.
Dr Bawumia also touched on steps to integrate the DVLA and insurance companies, as well as other agencies for data analysis, information sharing and for easy verification.
The Vice-President hinted of steps by the government to roll out a portal where information could easily be assessed, shared and processed among the various agencies as a one-stop-shop without necessarily moving from one institution to the other.
CEO summit boss
The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana CEO Summit, Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, said the occasion was to inspire business and economic drivers and lauded their contribution to the nation.
In all, 33 people were honoured.