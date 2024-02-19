Dr Attipoe donates phantom heads to UHAS

Timothy Gobah Feb - 19 - 2024 , 05:57

An adjunct lecturer at the Department of Dentistry, School of Medicine, University of Health and Allied Sciences, (UHAS) Ho, Dr Quincy Attipoe, has donated sets of phantom heads to his department to assist students in their practicals.

The phantom head sets include dental models, metal ball joints for adjustments, silicone face masks with drain pipe and other accessories.

A phantom, in the context of medical imaging or radiation therapy, refers to a devise or object specifically designed to mimic human anatomy or tissue properties.

The gesture, according to him, was to give back to the country that made him and encourage students to appreciate science and show interest in the subject.

Dr Attipoe, who is based in the United States (US), has been involved in philanthropic work in Ghana spanning two decades.

He has in the past built an ultra modern 60-seater ICT centre for the youth in Anyako in the Keta Municipality.

He undertakes and provides free dental treatment to communities in Ghana and beyond under his Smile Village Foundation non-profit entity.

Youth

Dr Attipoe encouraged the youth to pursue a career in dentistry and cultivate the culture of giving back to the community.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lydia Aziato, who received the equipment, thanked Dr Attipoe for the gesture and gave an assurance that the items would be put to the intended use.