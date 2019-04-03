Don't revoke license of Shaanxi Mining Company - Workers

Hundreds of workers of the Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited at Gbane on Wednesday took to the streets of Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region and called on the President and regulatory bodies in the mining sector not to revoke the licence of the company.
The Concerned Citizens of Talensi had earlier called for a revocation of the company’s license following a disregard on safety standards which recently led to the death of some people.
On
However, the Shaanxi workers during their protest on Wednesday said revoking the license will result in the displacement of 641 workers and the business environment in the Talensi district.
Some of the placards they carried read: “Shaanxi must stay and has come to stay," “Stop the
The workers later gathered at the premises of the Talensi District Assembly where their Local Branch Union Chairman, Mr Michael Anagbire read and presented their petition to the Talensi District Chief Executive, Dr Christopher Sormiteyema who assured them that he would pass on their grievances through the Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Paulina Abayage and then to the President.
Petition
A six-point petition delivered by Mr Anagbire further called on the Attorney General's Department to “kindly take proactive steps to initiate actions in court to quash the injunction secured by the illegal miners so as to enable the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Minerals Commission and the
It also called for the arrest and prosecution of one Kwesi Appiah a.k.a.
Furthermore, Kwesi Appiah should be instructed to pay “commensurate compensation to the bereaved families since the report holds him liable".