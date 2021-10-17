Don’t prevent anyone from contesting in NDC primaries - Mahama

Former President John Mahama has urged the executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), not to prevent anyone from contesting in the primaries of the party ahead of the 2024 elections.
He said the NDC is a democratic party, hence all those who show interest and qualify to contest must be allowed to do so.
He also called for a united front to win the 2024 General Elections.
“From next year, we (NDC) will begin our branch, constituency, regional and national elections. From there we will do our flagbearership elections.”
“The NDC is a democratic party so all those who show interest and qualify to contest must be allowed to do so. We must all support whoever emerge2024 elections, and I am certain that God will give us victory,” the former President said in a Cape Coast where he was for his ‘Thank you tour’ on Thursday.
It comes following reports that former governor of the Central Bank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor is seeking to contest as flagbearer of the party in the 2024 election.
The team of the former Finance Minister has released a video that shows him asking NDC members to register at their various branches.
The video also urged Ghanaians to join the NDC.