Discussions on sexual, gender-based violence ends in Koforidua

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 17 - 2024 , 09:57

Roundtable discussions aimed at eliminating sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) have been held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The discussions form part of activities to mark the annual delegates congress of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) in the country. They were also to further increase awareness among young people with respect to prevalence, impact and the consequences arising out of SGBV in communities, that will also popularise youth-led advocacy campaigns and initiatives to tackle SGBV.

The discussions were also to educate and empower young people to take a decision on the issue. The event, which was themed: "Promoting Gender Equality: Mobilising Youth Against SGBV,” brought together stakeholders from organisations such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Youth Advocates Ghana, Afriyan Ghana, YAM Ghana, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ark Foundation Ghana, Marie Stopes Ghana and students from Nana Kwaku Boateng cluster of schools and Souls Harbour Christian Academy, all in Koforidua.

At the discussions, the acting Eastern Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Juliana Abbeyquaye, said when it comes to issues of education on SGBV, children were not so much involved.

That, she indicated, made them unable to differentiate between love and abuse relating to relationships.

Sensitisation

In that regard, Mrs Abbeyquaye stressed the need for stakeholders to intensify sensitisation on gender-based violence so that it's dynamics would be taught in schools although much was being done on the issue which also related to human rights.

She also pointed out that teachers needed more enlightenment on SGBV to understand the issue at stake so as to impact the knowledge on the young ones. According to the acting Regional Gender Director, one major hindrance to the fight against SGBV was religion of which people hide behind it to perpetuate a lot of abuse unnoticed.

Social media

The Gender Focal Person of PPAG, Naadu Addico stated that social media had a lot of good which resulted in the removal of some barriers and bureaucracy in meeting leaders in high positions to deal with the issues.

She said apart from that social media had also served as a great tool in advocating social change and encouraging the youth to use it in addressing and campaigning for social change.

Ms Addico, however, regretted that most often, issues relating to physical, verbal and emotional abuses which were very sensitive were mostly not highlighted. She explained that emotional abuse which affected individuals were very detrimental because words were powerful which made those affected to think less of themselves.

That, Ms Addico said, was because the affected persons had been belittled or verbally attacked.

Understanding

A student of Nana Kwaku Boateng Basic 'C', Benedicta Brakoa Takyi, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the dialogue had broadened her scope and understanding of SGBV.

She said hitherto she taught some abuses were normal but now she knows that all abuses carried serious consequences and that she would stand against it and fight for her right and that of others.

