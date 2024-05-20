Developing Women for Mobilisation celebrates 42nd anniversary

Daily Graphic May - 20 - 2024 , 09:54

Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM) celebrates 42 years of unwavering commitment to empowering women and advocating gender equality.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 1982, DWM has been at the forefront of driving positive change in communities across the nation. Through a wide range of programmes and initiatives, DWM has worked tirelessly to uplift women, provide them with resources and opportunities, and amplify their voices in decision-making processes.

In a statement to mark the anniversary, the group said: “Over the past 42 years, DWM has achieved numerous milestones in its mission to promote gender equality and women's rights.

From providing education and vocational training to advocating policy reforms and challenging societal norms, DWM has been a catalyst for progress and social change”.

Systems and structures

DWM has been working to provide women with the resources, skills and opportunities they need to thrive and to challenge the systems and structures that perpetuate gender inequality.

Our journey has been marked by resilience, determination and the unwavering support of our dedicated members, partners and supporters. As we reflect on our achievements, we remain committed to advancing the rights and opportunities of women everywhere.

“To our members, well-wishers, supporters and partners we say Ayekoo, and we thank you once again for your solid support for over forty years,” it said.