Desist from overloading multi-socket, buying old appliances - GNFS advises

Juliet Akyaa Safo & Diana Mensah Jun - 03 - 2024 , 09:59

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the public to desist from overloading multi-socket as the practice could cause a fire.

The service urged the public to immediately change non-functioning sockets and repair extensions that were stuck in multi-sockets. They also urged the public against buying and using old appliances, citing energy efficiency and fire risk as their efficiency would be fading out.

This was made known by the Assistant Divisional Officer One (ADO1) of the Industrial Area Fire Station, GNFS, Isaac Tengfaa, during a fire safety training session held at the Graphic Communications Group LTD (GCGL) in Accra last Thursday.

Employees of the company were educated on how to prevent fire hazards and effectively respond to fire emergencies. The training was part of the company’s efforts to ensure a safe working environment for its employees.

The training involved practical demonstrations of fire prevention techniques, proper use of fire extinguishers, emergency evacuation procedures and first aid for fire-related injuries.

Fire risk

ADO1 Tengfaa stressed the importance of maintaining clear evacuation routes and the role of fire alarms in ensuring timely alerts. “All exit routes and doors must be kept clear of obstructions and management must also ensure that fire alarms are accessible and staff understand how to operate them,” he said.

He took employees through identifying potential fire risks at the workplace, urging them to cultivate the habit of inspecting sockets and changing loose or faulty ones. “Learn the fire emergency procedures and evacuation routes for the building and familiarise yourselves with the location of assembly points after an evacuation,” he advised.



Workplace

ADO1 Tengfaa, however, urged management to draft a plan to address rodent issues near electrical wires and also to address employees' specific needs to improve workplace conditions.

ADO1 Isaac Tengfaa explaining a point during the fire safety training session with staff of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd

This, he said may include removing cardboard and other flammable materials from the office to minimise fire risk. He also urged the company to avoid overcrowding and poor housekeeping in the offices, cautioning them against using the same wiring works for both lighting and electrical appliances.



Maintenance

The assistant divisional officer one emphasised the importance of regular maintenance and inspections to avoid electrical shocks, fires and gas leaks, while discussing strategies for managing utilities and infrastructure.

He urged participants to inspect gas cylinders for cracks and change if cracks were visible. He encouraged the saving of emergency contact numbers on mobile phones for easy access.

However, ADO1 debunked claims that the service had the habit of arriving late at fire scenes and gave assurances that the GNFS was well-equipped and was improving its capabilities to respond effectively to emergencies.

Appreciation

On behalf of GCGL management, the Co-Chair of the Safety, Health and Environment Committee of the GCGL, Peace Gadogbe, expressed appreciation to the trainers of GNFS for empowering staff with the knowledge and skills to handle fire emergencies.

She said the safety of employees was of top priority to the company, expressing the GCGL’s commitment to continuously train employees on best practices in fire safety and emergency response.

The staff of the company thanked the GCGL management for the training and said the knowledge and skills acquired would be put to good use.