Demonstrators urge President to halt sale of SSNIT hotels

Gertrude Ankah Jun - 19 - 2024 , 06:47

A large number of protesters embarked on a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Accra yesterday to press home their demand for the halting of the sale of 60 per cent stake in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, owned by the Food and Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

The demonstration, dubbed: “Hands Off Our Hotels”, began from the Labadi Beach Hotel, all the way to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, led by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Bone of contention

Mr Ablakwa, together with Organised Labour and other stakeholders, questioned the process that led to the selection of Rock City as the viable entity to purchase the said hotels.

The hotels in question are Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort and Trust Lodge Hotel. The MP raised the issue of conflict of interest in the transaction but Mr Bryan Acheampong insisted he did no wrong.

Mr Acheampong said although he owned Rock City Hotel, he did not involve himself in the day-to-day business of the company. He, therefore, denied any wrongdoing. “There is no breach”, Mr Acheampong said.

No foul play

On the other hand, SSNIT also denied any foul play in its decision to sell 60 per cent stake in its hotels to Rock City Hotel. SSNIT explained that the strategy to partner with an investor to raise capital to invest in the hotels and also assist in their management started as far back as 2018 through an International Competitive Tendering (ICT) process as prescribed by the Public Procurement Act (PPA).

However, Mr Ablakwa, has filed a petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for an investigation into the process, aiming to halt the sale and bring attention to what he describes as “state capture.”

Appeal

Speaking during the protest march, the convener, Mr Ablakwa, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to take action to prevent the sale of the hotels. Mr Ablakwa stressed that, “The demonstrations may continue if we don’t hear from President Akufo-Addo in the next few hours after the demonstration, saying that if they are not backing off this transaction, then we will have to continue.”