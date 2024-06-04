Dagomba Line residents receive free medical screening

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 04 - 2024 , 09:21

The Paediatric Unit of the HopeXchange Medical Centre located at Apire in the Kwadaso Municipality has organised a free medical screening programme for residents of Dagomba Line in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The medical outreach, an annual programme of the hospital, was organised as part of its corporate social responsibility. The centre also presented clothing, detergents and toiletries to the community and packed food with water for the children who were screened.

Objective

Speaking to the media, the leader of the team, Dr David Aboagye, said from time to time, the hospital organised such outreach programmes to bridge the gap between the hospital and society by reaching out to the marginalised through free medical service.

He said apart from screening and treating all those who turned up for the medical outreach free, those who “require further treatment are sent to our facility and treated free of charge.”

He said the hospital selected the Dagomba Line because most of the residents there were head porters who hardly had time to take their children to the hospital. The screening was, therefore, to assess the health status of the children in the community and offer them free healthcare.

Dr Aboagye said the outreach programme of the hospital was not restricted to only the communities surrounding it but was extended to “wherever our services are needed and to the marginalised irrespective of their locations.”

Dagomba Line

Dagomba line is a slum inhabited by migrants mainly from the northern part of the country who engage in menial jobs such as scrap dealers, drivers’ mates, ‘kayayei’ and chop bar attendants.

It is an unplanned densely populated area where most of the structures have been built with wood.