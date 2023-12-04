Cyberteq earns triple awards

Daily Graphic Dec - 04 - 2023 , 09:08

A cybersecurity firm in Ghana, Cyberteq Falcon Limited, on one night, won multiple cybersecurity awards at different awards ceremonies held concurrently at different venues.

The firm picked awards at the Africa Digital Economy Awards (ADEA), the National Communications Awards (NCA), which took place at the Underbridge Events Centre in Accra, and the Ghana Corporate and Excellence Awards (GCE Awards) held at the Movenpick Hotel.

The ADEA awards held in Nairobi, Kenya, were keenly contested by reputable cybersecurity companies around Africa.

Awards

The awards included “Best Cybersecurity Consulting Company in Africa” (ADEA), “Innovative Cybersecurity Company of the Year” (NCA Awards) and “Consulting Cybersecurity Company of the Year” (GCE Awards).

The rest were “Hall of Fame 2023” (NCA) and a “Cybersecurity Leadership Award” (NCA) that was presented to the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ben Tagoe, for his contributions towards the promotion of cybersecurity in Ghana.

The NCA award, in particular, marks the third consecutive year that Cyberteq has emerged victorious, while the ADEA and GCE recognitions were the first for the company.

Mr Tagoe expressed his immense gratitude for the collective achievements and attributed the success to the unwavering dedication of the Cyberteq staff and collaborative partnerships.

He also commended their esteemed clientele for their continued trust and support, acknowledging their pivotal role in Cyberteq's growth and success.

"We are truly honoured to be recognised as Africa's premier cybersecurity consulting company.

This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and the resilience of our partnerships. Heartfelt appreciation to our clients for their unwavering trust.

These milestones galvanise us further as we continue to raise Ghana’s flag high on Africa's digital landscape," the Cyberteq CEO said.

Cybersecurity

Mr Tagoe cautioned against the heightened susceptibility to cyber threats, especially during the approaching Yuletide, emphasising the need for businesses to prioritise cybersecurity investments.

He also advised individuals to exercise caution in their online engagements.

"We stand at a critical juncture where economic dynamics could increase cyber risks, particularly during festive periods.

Businesses must fortify their cybersecurity measures.

Individuals, too, need to exercise vigilance in their online interactions," Mr Tagoe advised.

a