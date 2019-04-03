Court grants Salifu 'Mugabe' Maase Gh¢50,000 bail in false publication case

The Accra Circuit Court has admitted Salifu Maase aka Mugabe, a radio show host, to bail in the sum of Gh¢50,000 with three sureties
.
Mugabe has been charged with offensive conduct to breach public peace and publication of false news to cause fear and panic.
He was charged with offensive conduct for allegedly describing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and all police officers in the country as fools during a political show on Radio XYZ on February 8, 2019.
He was also slapped with the charge of
Hearing of the case continues on May 2, 2019.
more to follow...