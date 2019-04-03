fbpx

Court grants Salifu 'Mugabe' Maase Gh¢50,000 bail in false publication case

BY: Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson
Salifu Maase aka Mugabe in green and black African wear at the court premises Wednesday morning
The Accra Circuit Court has admitted Salifu Maase aka Mugabe, a radio show host, to bail in the sum of Gh¢50,000 with three sureties.

The court, presided over by Mrs Eva Bannerman Williams, granted the radio show host bail following an application for bail by his counsel, Mr Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe.

Mugabe has been charged with offensive conduct to breach public peace and publication of false news to cause fear and panic.

He was charged with offensive conduct for allegedly describing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and all police officers in the country as fools during a political show on Radio XYZ on February 8, 2019.

He was also slapped with the charge of publication of false news after he allegedly stated on the same show that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had planned to kill journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni of Multimedia Group.

Hearing of the case continues on May 2, 2019.

more to follow...