Couple equips Behenase school with library

A native of Behenase, a community within the Atwiwa Kwanwoma District, Prof. Augustin Kwasi Fosu, and his wife, Helen Fosu, have built a library for the Behenase D/C Basic School in their quest to promote quality education in the community.

Prof. Fosu, who is currently resident in the United States (US), said the objective for providing the library was to give the pupils a better life than he had while schooling in the village and also prepare them for a better future.

He said education was the best gift that any parent could bequeath to their children and added that the plan was to provide a platform for children from his community to also compete with students from well-endowed communities.

At a durbar to hand over the library well-stocked with books to the community, Prof. Fosu charged the community and the school to take good care of the facility and put it into good use.

He advised the pupils not to be limited in their aspirations by their current situation but to strive to pursue higher education. The Headmaster of Behenase D/C Basic School, Kingston Opoku, who received the facility on behalf of the community and the school, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to their benefactors for the gesture.

He said the library would greatly help the school to improve on its already good performance in the district and make it one of the best schools if not the best in the district.

Notwithstanding their academic performance, Mr Opoku said the school was facing infrastructural challenges in view of the increasing number of pupils. He said there was a need to put up more classroom blocks to take on the influx of pupils and appealed to the government and public-spirited people to come to the aid of the school.

“We also have serious challenges with furniture. You go to a classroom and three or four pupils will be sitting on one chair, which is quite problematic and causes distraction to effective teaching and learning,” he stated.

The District Deputy Director of Education in charge of Statistics, John Owusu, said since its establishment some 12 years ago, the school had been recording about 90 per cent passes at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and added that he was optimistic that the modern library facility would further improve the level of education in the area.

The Queenmother of the area, Nana Hemabena Tipa II, advised the youth to desist from immoral acts that would tarnish the good image of the town and to focus on their education.

She called on all to contribute their quota towards the development of Behenase and the entire Atwima Kwanwoma District. The management of the school presented a citation to Prof. Fosu in appreciation of the provision of the library facility.