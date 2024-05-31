Contractors advised to ensure professionalism for quality output

Members of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG) have been advised to live up to their professional ethics to ensure quality in their work.

They have also been encouraged not to be intimidated by "political contractors" and individuals who secure lucrative contracts due to their political affiliations in spite of the fact that they are not registered members of the association.

The national president of the association, Anthony Klutse, gave the advice after being elected unopposed for a three-year term at the association’s 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ho, the Volta regional capital.

The event was on the theme: “Building a sustainable future; Innovations and collaborations in construction.”

Mr Klutse, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Tonynan Company Ltd, and previously served as the Greater Accra Chairman of the association, succeeds Prosper Yao Ledi, who had completed two terms.

Mr Klutse further challenged members to be innovative and embrace modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, electronic tendering, modular construction and digital construction technology to support them in their work.

He emphasised the need to employ green building concepts and also pursue partnerships to remain competitive. The president pledged to enhance the association's image and establish it as a leading industry body.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, emphasised the importance of sustainability in construction, saying, “as the country continues to urbanise and grow, the buildings and infrastructure must adapt to meet the demands of a changing world. Sustainability is no longer a buzzword, but a necessity”.

“We must innovate and collaborate to create structures that not only minimise environmental impact but also enhance the well-being of occupants and communities,” he added.

The outgoing president of the association expressed concerns about the uneven playing field in the award of contracts. He, therefore, entreated the Ministry of Works and Housing to collaborate with the association to address the issue.

Mr Ledi also claimed that many foreign contractors operated without registering with any recognised association and were often supported by top public officials to bypass regulations.

He warned of severe consequences if the practice continued. Mr Ledi mentioned some of the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and encouraged members to collaborate to benefit from partnerships with larger firms in other African countries.

He pledged support to the new leadership of the association.