Construction of new classrooms for MAKROSEC begins

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, has cut the sod for the construction of a 12-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities for the Manya Krobo Senior High School (MAKROSEC) at Odumase-Krobo.
Mr Tetteh also handed over the documents of the project to the contractor, TDK Atlantic Limited, after cutting the sod.
The MCE noted that the project was critical for the school as it would enable the school to absorb the increasing number of students due to the free senior high school programme.
He said since the school started the double track system, it had admitted an overwhelming number of students, which called for increased infrastructure to accommodate the students in order to enhance quality teaching and learning.
Mr Tetteh gave an assurance that when the project was completed, MAKROSEC would be able to end the double track system in the school from next academic year.
Head lauds government
The headmistress of the school, Ms Agnes Nanor, lauded the government for the massive infrastructure development ongoing in the school for the past two years.
She said the infrastructure development the school was receiving would enhance effective teaching and learning.
“The government is doing well and we need to applaud the leadership and encourage them to do more for the benefit of the country”, the headmistress added.
Large enrolment
She said due to the free senior high school policy, MAKROSEC had a very large enrolment but lacked the accommodation as well as classrooms to comfortably accommodate the numbers.
According to her, when the new structure was completed, it would reduce the burden of the inadequate classroom situation considerably in September when the new academic year would begin.
Ms Nanor pledged on behalf of the staff and the students of their maximum cooperation to the contractor for the work to be completed on schedule as indicated in the contract document.