Comply with regulations or face arrest - Interior Ministry cautions private security firms

The Ministry of the Interior has cautioned private security companies to comply with regulations governing the industry or face arrest and legal action.

It has, therefore, cautioned private security companies using unauthorised uniforms to desist from the act with immediate effect. The warning followed the arrest of two persons last Friday for wearing unauthorised uniforms similar to military attire, which it said violates the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1571), and the Police Service Organisations (Amendment) Regulations 1994 (L.I. 1579).

A statement issued and signed by the acting Chief Director of the ministry, Doreen F. Annan, on Tuesday, said the suspects had been granted bail by the police and that the ministry would apply the necessary sanctions against the private company they work with.

The statement further mentioned the ministry’s approved uniforms for private security personnel to include white or cream long or short-sleeve shirts with ash khaki or brown khaki trousers, and mauve long or short-sleeve shirts with maroon trousers. Yellow shirts with ash or grey reflectors are for security companies operating at mines and oil fields.

The ministry said it began a nationwide sensitisation and monitoring exercise in 2023 to ensure compliance with these regulations. Since then, it said it had been closely monitored by private security organisations to ensure adherence to the regulations.

The statement, therefore, urged the organisations to operate within their limits and wear only approved uniforms to avoid arrest and legal action. It said the ministry remains committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all citizens and was willing to work with the private security industry to achieve that goal.

In October 2017, the Police Administration introduced three sets of prescribed uniforms to be used by private security organisations operating in the country, following concerns over the proliferation of unapproved uniforms by some of them.

Some of the unapproved uniforms resemble those of state security agencies, which is against the legislative instrument that clearly forbids any organisation to wear any paraphernalia or any identification mark of the state security agencies.