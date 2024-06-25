Commemorating Day of Persons with Disability: Disability organisations want Act reviewed

Diana Mensah Jun - 25 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has urged the government to expedite the process for re-enactment of the Disability Act, 715, to combat discrimination and abuse of persons with disability (PWDs) across various sectors.

They said it would also help to ensure inclusion of PWDs in all aspects of life. The GFD further entreated the Speaker of Parliament, the Attorney-General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice to push for the re-enactment to create equal levels for all, regardless of physical attributions.

The President of GFD, Joseph Atsu Hormadzi, was speaking during the celebration of this year’s National Day of Persons with Disability in Accra yesterday, on the theme: "Re-enact persons with disabilities Act now" to comply with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Impact

Mr Hormadzi said despite the passage of the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715), its impact had been limited due to the slow progress in amending the Act to fully comply with the UNCRPD goals.

"We urge you to continue supporting disability inclusion and the re-enactment of the Act to ensure the full realisation of the rights of persons with disabilities in the country," he said.

Mr Hormadzi commended the Ghana Education Service (GES) for being the largest employer of teachers with disability in the country, and urged other organisations to emulate such a gesture.

"If our people are working, they will pay taxes and not be a burden on the country. And this will benefit all of us, including the government," he added.

Assessment

A Programme Analyst, Population and Development of the UNFPA, Mutaru Goro Iddrisu, said a recent assessment conducted in collaboration with key stakeholders showed that five out of 40 institutions (ministries, departments and agencies), collect data on PWDs as part of their administrative routine that informs policy formulations by the sectors and at the national level.

“The development of a common data collection framework and the enhancement of institutional capacity will ensure that every policy, decision and plan include considerations for persons with disabilities, which is crucial for true inclusivity,” he added.

Commitment

The Public Relations and Campaigns Officer of the Trades Union Congress, Naa Ayele Ardayfio Sekyere, said her outfit was committed to contributing to strategies and programmes that would ensure inclusivity in national policies.

She, therefore, stressed the need for increased advocacy and public awareness to push for the bill's re-enactment.

The officer further expressed the determination of the TUC to work with GFD to ensure that policies do not only work for everyone in the country, but also promote inclusive work environment across various sectors.