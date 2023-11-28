Cocoa, shea nut farmers demand torches, mosquito nets

Timothy Gobah Nov - 28 - 2023 , 11:16

The Ghana Association of Cocoa, Coffee and Shea nut Farmers (COCOSHE) has expressed worry over the delay in the supply of solar torches and mosquito nets to the farmers.

The association has, therefore, appealed to the management of Ghana Cocobod to expedite action in the supply of the product since the delay “is having a heavy toll on the operations of the farmers".

“Our people are in dire need of the solar torches and mosquito nets to make our operations thrive," the President of the Association, Alhaji Alhassan Bukari, said in an address read on his behalf at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

The speech of the President was read by the spokesperson of COCOSHE, Imoro Issifu Alhassan.

Grateful

He said the association was grateful to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his assurance on May 10, 2019, when COCOSHE paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House and made a plea through him to Cocobod for solar torches and mosquito nets.

After the engagement, the President instructed Cocobod to meet the request as soon as possible.

Benefits

“Since 2019, we have been patiently waiting for the supply of the product, considering that the delay is beginning to affect farmers who depend on these products, especially at night," he said.

On December 8, 2022, Alhaji Bukari said the association made a request to the Chief Executive of Cocobod about the delay and followed up with representatives of the Ghana Cocobod Board at various board meetings.

He said although the association might not be aware of the reason for the delay, "we appeal to the management of Cocobod to do everything within its authority for the farmers to get the items".

Alhaji Bukari said the solar torches and mosquito nets were of tremendous importance to farmers as they helped them in remote communities in the cocoa areas.

He explained that shea nut pickers also used the torches to go into the bush at dawn to pick shea nuts with ease, as it brightens under the shea trees for shea nut collection.

COCOSHE said the supply of the items to farmers in the past had impacted positively on the health, welfare and safety of farmers.

"It has indeed served as an incentive for increased production, and, therefore, in the best interest of the Cocoa Coffee and Shea nut Industries that the request of the farmers is met as it has been long overdue," the president said.