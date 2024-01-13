Cocoa farmers commend Akufo-Addo for 2023 producer price, interventions

Donald Ato Dapatem Jan - 13 - 2024 , 08:05

Cocoa farmers in the country have commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for what they described as “unprecedented” increase in the producer price of cocoa in the 2023/2024 season and other interventions by the government.

They said the support and recognition offered them was a reward for their hard work, as it had also saved their farms from total collapse, culminating in the country being on the verge of becoming the largest producer of cocoa in the world.

The President of the Best Cocoa Farmers Association, Charles Gyemfi, made the commendation when they paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to thank him for supporting their cause.

The about 50 farmers, included National Best Cocoa Farmers, National Best Young farmers and the Best Enterprising Female Cocoa farmer.

The excited farmers, who were dressed in white apparels, danced with President Akufo-Addo as a show of appreciation.

The delegation was led by the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Board Chairman of COCOBOD, Mr Peter Mac Manu. Also present at the event was the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong.

Intervention

Mr Gyemfi, who was the 2018 National Best Cocoa Farmer and 2019 National Best Farmer, said they were initially skeptical when they heard of the 2023/2024 prices because no such increases had occurred before.

“If it goes on like that, we will not give you show down, but show up,” he said.

Mr Gyemfi said prior to 2017, the cocoa industry was being devastated by a swollen shoot virus disease (CSSVD).

He said President Akufo-Addo’s intervention to cut down the trees, compensate farmers and grow new ones at no cost to the farmer was refreshing.

The move, Mr Gyemfi said, had not only led to the eradication of the disease, but also brought in its wake, increased produce of food stuffs that were planted along side the cocoa, thus generating more income for the farmers and also ensuring food security.

“We recognised the efforts of the government in uplifting the industry with initiatives such as the provision of mechanisation and irrigation, pruning, hand pollination, strategic early mass spraying and value addition,” he added.

Cooperative associations

Touching on farmers cooperatives, Mr Gyemfi said the assistance of government had led to the creation of about 8,000 cooperatives and farmer groups.

On smuggling of cocoa, he alleged that it was usually carried out by produce buying companies and appealed that when arrested, the perpetrators must have their licences revoked.

Mr Gyemfi also appealed to the President to ensure that sufficient funds were made available to pay farmers immediately they sold their cocoa at the beginning of the season to forestall smuggling.

Appreciation

President Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation to the farmers for recognising the efforts of the government.

He saluted them for their tireless efforts to produce cocoa which had contributed significantly to the country’s economy over the years.

The President urged them to mentor and encourage more youths to venture into farming to sustain the industry and also create more employment opportunities.