COA cautions public against inferior products under brand name

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 16 - 2024 , 09:26

COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, manufacturers of well-being and immune system booster products has cautioned customers against the purchase of inferior products with a fake COA brand name.

The Executive President of the company, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, said market surveillance undertaken by his staff had revealed that some agents and retailers were selling some substandard products at a much lower price under the COA brand name.

"We were informed of how some individuals are exploiting the COA brand to promote and sell their products, claiming their products mirror the benefits of COA Mixture. “Some even fabricate stories about receiving training from me, implying that they have the same exclusive formula. They often lure customers with the promise of similar results at a lower price," he said.

Prof. Duncan, who was addressing a press conference at the Ghana Exim Bank Conference Room in Accra last Tuesday, however, denied training anyone to produce the same products as being claimed, insisting that "the formula has never been shared with any third party”.

“Therefore, I urge you, our valued customers, to be wary of such misleading claims. Don't be deceived by these ploys. COA Mixture, produced with the utmost care and the strictest quality controls, is readily available through authorised distributors," he added.

Collaboration with FDA

Prof. Duncan said his outfit was collaborating with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to clamp down on agents and retailers who he said were tarnishing the hard won reputation of the COA brand.

"We are actively collaborating with the FDA to identify and hold accountable those responsible for this false advertising. “We pledge to provide consumers with precise details and guarantee responsible use of our products," he said.

The president further said that the price of COA products had not changed since 2016, due to the many testimonies the company had received over the years in spite of hikes in inflation in the country.

"Since its official registration in 2016, COA Mixture has consistently been retailed at GH¢100. Although inflation has undoubtedly risen over the past seven years, we have chosen to absorb the costs,” he said.

Prof. Duncan, however, added that although prices had not changed "it's important to acknowledge that COA, as the manufacturer, does not solely control the final price consumers pay. Some distributors may need to adjust prices slightly to cover their operational costs," he added.