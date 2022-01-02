Church members, revelers disregard COVID protocols on 31st night

Despite the devastating nature of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, there was total disregard for the COVID safety protocols on 31st night among some church members and revealers in Kumasi.
The situation was even worse among commuters, particularly, passengers of commercial mini buses known as "trotro".
Daniel Kenu, reports that a few of the churches visited revealed that apart from the placement of Veronica buckets at the entrances of the auditoriums, there was total disregard for the safety protocols.
Some of church auditoriums did not observe social distancing as the youth danced the night away.
To some, the virus has long been defeated and that what was happening now was an attempt by politicians to make money from the vaccination programme.
Established churches
It was not all gloomy though, as most of the established churches including Royal house Chapel at Atimatim and the Cavalry Charismatic Church at Ayigya applied the no nose mask, no entry policy.
Only few people were allowed into the main auditoriums with the rest spread across the compound of the churches with short circuit television to connect them to the service.
At the Royal house Chapel, the Area Head, Rev. Robert Agyemang Webura, urged Ghanaians to be steadfast as the year 2022 holds the key to transforming societies, communities and the country especially if citizens align themselves to God.
"My prayer is that we will work together to defeat the coronavirus and be back here (auditorium) at the end of the year to thank God.
"The number 21 stands for success, influence, incubation and completion. It brings out the sensitive in us and our effort of work will be accelerated," Rev Agyemang Webura told the congregation.
"We shall surely see the goodness of the Lord in 2022,"he said.
In Sunyani, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah and Biiya Mukusah Ali, reports that while the orthodox churches held their 31st watch night services at their various premises, some of the pentecostal churches held open mass services to welcome the New Year.
Giant billboards, banners and posters of churches were mounted at the principal streets and vantage points advertising the watch night service.
As early as 8.00 pm, the Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Sunyani was filled compelling others to take part in the service from outside.
Members prayed, danced and sung to thank God for seeing them though the entire year and dedicated themselves into God's hands during 2022.
The situation at the Jubilee Park where at Elim City Church held its service was not different as members thanked God for his mercies in 2021.
The congregants observed social distancing while ushers were at hand to provide face masks and hand sanitisers for both members and visitors.
At the Glory Congregation of the PCG at Dr. Berko, a suburb of Sunyani, the Catechist, Mr. J.B Nyamekye urged Ghanaians to put their trusts in God in 2022.
Preaching on the theme Ebenezer, the Catechist, Mr. J B Nyamekye said the Lord has been good to the country throughout the year.
"Let us therefore acknowledge the goodness and love that God had shown us throughout the year", he said.
COVID-19
Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated it was due to the steadfast love of God that the disease had had minimal effect on the country.
At the Prevailers Chapel International (PCI), the congregation prayed, sing and danced to thank God for his mercies throughout the year 2021.
Speaking on the theme; The Lord Our Salvation, the Founder of the PCI, Apostle Patrick Amoateng, advised Christians to move away from wickedness, lies and all forms of bad behaviours unworthy to be mentioned among people of God.
He advised them to attend churches service regularly and not to wait until December 31 to flock chapels to seek favours from God.
Apostle Amoateng asked Christians to seek God's intervention in all their dealings to enable them to sail through 2022.
"Let us trust God and take his word and admonishing seriously in order to prosper and enjoy his protection in the New Year", he said.