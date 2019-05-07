Chinese woman arrested in Tamale for transporting rosewood

A 43-year-old Chinese national has been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command for illegally transporting a large quantity of rosewood.
The rosewood had been loaded in two containers on board articulator trucks.
The suspect, Helena Huang, was arrested on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Vittin checkpoint on the Tamale-Yendi highway.
She was escorting the two trucks with registration numbers, BA 2225 C and GR 9720-12.
According to her, they were on their way from the Yendi direction through the Tamale metropolis to Tema.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Police
The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, who is also in charge of the North East and Savannah Regions, Superintendent (Supt) Otuo Acheampong told journalists that the police received intelligence about the incident and immediately alerted various checkpoints.
According to Supt. Acheampong, preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect does not have a lumbering certificate, passport and other valuable documents that permitted her to engage in rosewood business in the country.
More to follow...