CHIGO Group rewards top agents

Emelia Ennin Abbey Jan - 26 - 2024 , 07:01

The Managing Director (MD) of Inamar Company Limited, the sole distributor of CHIGO electronic appliances in Ghana, Husein Jabar, has called for a stronger partnership with agent distributors and direct customers in the country to ensure that the needs of all retailers and end-users are duly served across the country.

He said with consumers now more than ever having choices, it was important for businesses to ensure that they not only attract customers to patronise their goods but also important to consider their needs and efficiently meet those needs.

At the 2023 CHIGO business meeting in Accra, the MD encouraged customers to continue to give feedback on their needs, for continuous improvement in addressing their challenges, as well as satisfying the end-users.

Awards

The event was also used to honour agents and customers across the country for their role in sustaining the business.

Mr Jabar expressed his appreciation to the dealers and customers for their continuous support and contributions towards the achievement of the company’s highest sales.

“You are our partners.

We are a family and I look forward to better years ahead and wish to congratulate all award winners,” he stated.

Those awarded included Melcom, China Mall, Hassanco Link and many more.

Innovative products

The Director of Sales of CHIGO, Samuel Sun, said CHICO was one of the top three air conditioner producers and suppliers in China with a factory with an annual production capacity of 10 million units.

He said in the past 30 years, the company had produced quality products and would continue to focus on customer needs to ensure that the partnership was mutually profitable.

In August 2018, he said CHIGO activated an initiative known as the customer-to-manufacturing Smart Cloud factory project that digitalised the manufacturing of products, its operation, management strategy and decision-making to ensure it delivered better quality products to the end-users.